Admarc boss Chiphiko suspended over procurement of K107 million vehicle

Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) general manager Rhino Chiphiko who is also member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has been suspended over the procurement of an official vehicle worth K107 million.

Chiphiko, a former MCP legislator, has confirmed his suspension in an interview with the local media, saying it is effective May 20, 2022.

He added that he has been told to appear before the Admarc board of directors after 14 days from the date of the suspension.

It was revealed last month that Chiphiko purchased the vehicle without approval from the company’s current board of directors.

ADMARC board chairperson Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi said last month that the current board only allowed management to purchase cheaper and smaller vehicle.

Admarc has been facing cash flow challenges in recent months and in February employees held protests over delay of their January salaries.