Usi meets Mutharika over Bingu’s resting place

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Michael Usi today met former President Peter Mutharika to discuss issues surrounding the resting place of former President Bingu wa Mutharika.

Bingu died in 2012 and was buried at Mpumulo wa Bata at Ndata in Thyolo.

The Lazarus Chakwera administration wants Government to be taking care of the masoleum hence Chakwera directed Usi to engage the Mutharika family.

Usi said Mutharika, during the meeting at his residence in Mangochi, showed gratitude over Chakwera’s directive.

“President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is grateful to the President for the directive to re-engage the family over the Bingu mausoleum. He showed statesmanship. There were some issues which we should be able to solve and quickly move forward,” Usi said.

Last week, Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba said Government in 2015 started negotiations with owners of the mausoleum, Bineth Trust, to take care of the mausoleum but no agreement was reached.

“However, the negotiations stalled due to lack of agreement on certain aspects that the directors of Bineth Trust could not accept,” Namalomba said.