Man arrested over illegal mining

May 24, 2022 Top News 0
A 51-year-old man identified as Chisasa Tungamire has been arrested in Mulanje after allegedly being found at Mulanje Mountain with a bag of minerals believed to be Quartz.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson Sub-Inspector Gresham Ngwira said the minerals are suspected to have been been extracted from the mountain.

The minerals

He added that a forest ranger found Tungamire in the mountain on Tuesday with a bag of minerals suspected to be Quartz.

It is suspected that he had dug the precious stones within the mountain.

The minerals are expected to be taken to the Geological Survey Department for examination.

