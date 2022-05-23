Stepfather gets 35 years in jail for sexually abusing child

The High Court sitting in Zomba has sentenced 32-year-old James Mokowa to 35 years imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing his 6-year-old stepdaughter.

Deputy Spokesperson for Zomba Police, Sergeant Patrick Maseko, said the court heard through state prosecutor, Sub Inspector Rodrick Kamuona of Zomba Police Station that on 27th October , 2021 the convict and his wife went to attend a funeral ceremony at Libanda Village before he surprisingly returned home on the same day.

During the night of 29, October 2021, Mokowa took advantage of the absence of his wife and went to the bedroom of the victim and raped her twice.

When the victim’s mother returned home on 30 October, she noticed that the victim was having difficulties in walking and she found blood stains on the daughter’s private part.

She immediately reported to Jali Police Post where the victim was sent to Pirimiti Health Centre for examination and treatment.

Police investigations led to Mokowa’s arrest.

Appearing before the court, Mokowa pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement which prompted the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

In submission, the state prayed for a stiff punishment, saying being the father it was his responsibility to take good care of the victim, but instead he chose to violate her sexually.

Passing sentence, Justice Violet Chipawo concurred with the state and sentenced Mokowa to 35 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Mokowa comes from Kaselema Village, Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District.