Pirates fans fault coaches for not selecting Gaba for CAFCC Final

Orlando Pirates fans are firing deadly shots at the club’s coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids for sidelining Malawi international Frank Gabadinho Mhango in the CAF Confederations Cup final against Moroccan side RS Berkane.

According to the fans, Gaba could have won them the cup if he was fielded. They believe their team missed a lot of golden opportunities which Mhango could have easily converted.

“Those coaches are killing Pirates why are they not playing Mhango he would have killed those chances,” wrote @PontshoM_26.

“They wasted time with Peprah, they took him to Nigeria to do nothing and left Mhango behind, this kinda games needs Mhango’s character,” read a tweet from @SCALO91.

“I repeat these are games made for Gabadinho Mhango! But ke am not a coach, just another future CEO with ambition,” @clydegoal said.

“This game screams Mhango but hey he is not even on the bench,” @GreatMaestrojoy shared their frustration.

Pirates lost to the Moroccan club by 5-4 on post-match penalties, after a one all draw in regular and extra time.

Gabadinho who fell out of favour with Pirates coach late last year, was not included in the squad which made the trip to Nigeria for the final.

The Malawian star only made 10 appearances for the Soweto giants in the just ended season. This, is despite his wonderful display at the delayed 2021 African Cup of Nations where he scored three goals for the Flames.

