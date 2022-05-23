Balaka Stadium closed

Balaka Stadium which is the home ground for two TNM Super League teams, Dedza Dynamos and Red Lions, has been temporarily closed.

Balaka District Council has made the decision of suspending all sporting activities at the facility to allow some maintenance works be carried out.

The stadium’s manager, Fatsa Douglas, has confirmed to the press that management of the facility would like to fix other things on the facility in order to maintain its value.

However, Douglas said the facility will only be closed for five days starting from today up to Friday this week.

“It will be closed for only five days that is from 23 to 27 May,” he said.

Balaka Stadium is known for its high patronage of spectators during Super League matches and gate revenue during matches has always been high.

Malawi24 understands that the facility is expected on Saturday to host yet another exciting top-flight match as Dedza based side is expected to host Sable Farming.

