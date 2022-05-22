Witchdoctor in police custody over theft of motorcycles

Police at Kasiya Police Post in Lilongwe have arrested a 32-year-old witchdoctor for allegedly stealing two motorcycles from his clients.

Sub Inspector Foster Benjamin, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe Police Station said the bikes have been recovered and one has been identified by its owner.

The suspect, Franeya Sakasi Banda, was arrested Saturday at Thangaludzi Village in Traditional Authority Kabudula after a two-month manhunt.

In March, the suspect was separately approached by two men seeking his services.

Having assisted them, he sweet talked them into borrowing him their motorcycles to buy asthma medicine.

He ended up vanishing into thin air, prompting the victims to lodge a complaint to the police.

A police manhunt led to his arrest and recovery of two motorcycles.

Sakasi Banda, who has been charged with theft, will appear in court soon.

He comes from Thangaludzi Village Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe District.