Two arrested for stealing water board equipment

Police in Ntchisi have arrested Peter Mailesi Hassan, 32 and Mkasala James, 45, for allegedly vandalising and stealing Central Region Water Board equipment worth over K6 million at Ntchisi ADMARC.

Sergeant Yohane Tasowana, Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station said the two have been arrested following a report the police received on May 19, 2022.

They have been arrested at Kachere in Chinsapo location in Lilongwe District.

Ntchisi Police, through intelligence gathering, has also managed to recover the stolen properties.

The duo will appear in court soon to answer the charges levelled against them.

Hassan hails from Mmenyanga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi District while James hails from Chinseu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba District.