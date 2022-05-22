Moyale lose to Dedza

Charles Chipala scored a brace as Dedza Dynamos beat Moyale Barracks 2-1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

Dedza started the game on a high note and denied chances to Moyale.

Chipala then gave the Super League newcomers the lead in the 20th minute.

A minute into the second half, Loyd Njaliwa leveled the scores but Dedza equalised in the 52nd minute through Chipala.

The game ended Moyale Barracks 1, Dedza Dynamos 2.

Commenting on the game, Dan Dzinkambani, head coach for Dedza, said he was happy as his side collected maximum points.

“This is a new team in the league and most of the players are youths, but we managed to win as last time we drew against Eagles, all in all it was a good game to us,” said Dzinkambani.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks coach, admitted that his side didn’t play well.

“Congrats to Dedza. As Moyale we didn’t play well today, we noted some errors that will be solved in our next assignment,” he said.

Moyale are stuck on position 7 with 13 points as Dedza have moved from position 13 to 10 with 12 points.