Mzuni to construct K250m community library in Ntcheu

The Mzuzu University (Mzuni) has made a commitment to construct a K250 million community library at Nkosini, Lizulu in Ntcheu.

The institution of higher learning and the community of Nkosini signed an agreement for the library yesterday.

Vice Chancellor for Mzuni, Professor John Kalenga D. Saka and Maseko Ngoni Paramount Chief Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V, signed the agreement on behalf of the university and the community respectively.

Mzuni yesterday also donated books to Gomani V which have been placed in the chief’s office to enable community members to read while waiting for the actual facility.

Commenting on the development on social media, some Malawians have welcomed the initiative.

“Wow!! 🔥🇲🇼 And we should try as much as possible to fill the library with Malawian books. The library shouldn’t just be another place where our children are further colonised with books that promote the Western views of our lives as Africans,” said political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche.

However, some social media users have argued that spending such an amount of money on a community library is a waste.

“To have a library is a good idea but not very essential in this time when citizens are passing through hardship economic challenges, better to use such funds into active projects which can help to revive up our economy,” said one person.

Mzuni is currently constructing a K7 billion library at its campus in Mzuzu after fire destroyed the previous library at the campus in December, 2015.