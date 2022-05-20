Jean Priminta appointed as Financial Intelligence Authority director

Jean Phillipo Priminta has been appointed as director general of Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA).

Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

The committee’s chairperson Joyce Chitsulo has told the local media that the confirmation hearing will be held on Thursday next week .

Priminta is currently the Chief State Advocate and Head of Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Last year, former Director General Atuwemi Juwayeyi-Agbermordji was recommended to the President for appointment to the role but she was rejected by PAC.

In August last year, the committee also rejected the appointment of Vincent Chipeta as Director General.

The Financial Crimes Act is established under the Section 3(1) of Financial Crimes Act (FCA) as a principal national agency responsible for preventing and combating financial crimes.

Among others, the authority requests, receives and analyzes reports submitted by Reporting Institutions and it subbmit reports to relevant law enforcement agencies or supervisory authorities based on financial intelligence analysis.

The authority also creates and maintains a database of statistics and records on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism