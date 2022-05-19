Woman who stole friend’s baby sentenced to 5 years in prison

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court on Wednesday sentenced Lucia James to 5-years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing the one-month-old baby boy of her friend Laina Wisiki, 34, after she pretended to babysit the little one.

The court heard through Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ezekiel Kalunga that, the convict aged 29 and victim were once neighbours at Chimwala area until the convict moved to Mangochi Boma.

The convict on May 9, 2022 visited the victim after she heard that her friend has a newly born baby.

She found her friend occupied with house chores while carrying the baby at her back. Eventually, she asked to babysit the toddler.

Prosecutor Kalunga added that, taking advantage of the situation, the convict vanished with the baby and was arrested few days later at her home village in Makanjira where she fled with the child.

In mitigation, Lucia who voluntarily pleaded guilty asked the court to forgive her for committing the crime.

However, prosecutor Kalunga illustrated that the convict organized the crime and put the life of the little one at risk by feeding him the milk which is not medically allowed.

Furthermore, the mother was traumatized for few days hence prayed for a stiffer sentence.

Passing the judgement, Senior Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe concurred with the state hence the 5-year sentence to serve as a lesson to other would-be offenders.

Lucia James hails from Chilanga Village, Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi.