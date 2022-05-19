Malawi removes mandatory PCR requirement for vaccinated travellers

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says all incoming travellers including Malawians that are fully vaccinated and have a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate will no longer be required to produce a COVID-19 PCR certificate prior to entering the country, effective June 1 this year.

Chiponda who is also Co-Chairperson of the presidential taskforce on Coronavirus has said this in a statement today in which she has also announced other changes to the travel requirements for those travelling into the country through different points of entries including the airports and land crossings.

She added that all incoming travellers including Malawians that are not fully vaccinated or don’t have a valid electronically verifiable COVID-19 full vaccination certificate will be required to produce a negative PCR based COVID-19 certificate that is not older than 72 hours at the time of arrival in the country.

“COVID-19 PCR certificate and or full COVID-19 vaccination certificate requirement for outgoing travellers will depend on the destination country’s requirements,” Chiponda said.

Malawi has recorded 85,898 cases including 2,637 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Cumulatively, 82,713 cases have now recovered and 277 were lost to follow-up.

Out of the recorded cases, 2,852 are imported infections and 83,047 are locally transmitted.

The country has 272 active cases but there has been a decrease in new cases over the past months, with only three recorded yesterday.