Chakwera deletes Kamuzu tweet

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has deleted a tweet commemorating former President Kamuzu Banda following the ire of Malawians.

The tweet was a shortened version of a post that he also shared on Facebook.

“I joined fellow Malawians in commemorating Kamuzu Day in honour of the nation’s Father and Founder, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda at an event held under military honours and a memorial church service at Kamuzu Mausoleum.

“The attributes of this historic day invoke great memories of a statesman who laid foundations of the nation of Malawi on four cornerstones of Unity, Loyalty, Obedience and Discipline.

“As a nation we remain obliged to remember and celebrate Kamuzu Banda’s life and contribution for it is from his legacy that we draw a number of lessons that are key to our progress as a nation.

“His life must impress upon all subsequent generations a spirit of hard work, unity, nation building, contact and dialogue.

“It is my deep desire that as we remember him year in and year out, we must do so while building upon the good he left for the progress of our great land.

“Meanwhile, I have directed the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife to engage the family of Malawi’s third President, late Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika, to agree on how best government can help in caring for his resting place at Ndata Farm in Thyolo.

“Happy Kamuzu Day to you all!” reads his Facebook post.

However, the reaction on Twitter was filled with dissident replies unlike on Facebook.

Chakwera has not given any reason as to why he or his social media team has deleted the tweet.

Chakwera’s popularity is at all time low. The cost of living has exponentially increased with inflation deepening at the speed of light. Corruption cases involving cabinet and state house officials including people have given birth to questions about President Chakwera’s commitment to fighting corruption.

The president and his administration stand accused of shielding business tycoon of Asian origin accused of corruption.