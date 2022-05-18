Tonse is not the most corrupt administration, says Justice Minister

Minister of Justice, Titus Mvalo, says claims that the Tonse Alliance administration is the most corrupt are false, arguing that there is no member of the alliance who benefitted from Government’s alleged corrupt deals with businesspersons.

Mvalo made the remarks today at a press briefing which he held together with Minister of Information Gospel Kazako.

According to Mvalo, the Tonse administration which is led by President Lazarus Chakwera is committed to fighting corruption and it is wrong to allege that the administration is the most corrupt Malawi has ever had.

“We wanted to clear this misconception that the Tonse Alliance is the most corrupt government. This is not true. This government is bent on fighting corruption. That’s the reason we increased funding to Anti-Corruption Bureau when we took over,” said Mvalo.

He argued that members of the current administration did not benefit from contracts with businessperson Zuneth Sattar who is alleged to have stolen money through deals with Immigration, Police and the army.

“All the deals were signed during the previous government. What the Tonse government did when it came into power was to terminate those contracts,” he said.

The investigations into Sattar are reported to have caused a rift between Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma, Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni and Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda.

Last month, President Chakwera ordered Mvalo to engage the three over the issue.

According to Mvalo, the working relationship of the trio has now improved following his intervention

“Today they have started sharing correspondence unlike it was the case in the past. I am continuing with my efforts of mediation because ACB cannot function well without the cooperation of the office of the AG and DPP,” said Mvalo.