Kenya Airways suspends ticket issuance in Malawi

Kenya Airways has followed Ethiopian Airlines in suspending ticketing services in Malawi over the country’s forex crisis.

Kenya Airways has released a statement today announcing the suspension.

“Following increasing foreign currency repatriation difficulties experienced in Malawi in the recent past, Kenya Airways regret to inform our Trade Partners that Kenya Airways has suspended ticket issuance authority in the Malawi market.

“Subsequently, with immediate effect the ticketing authority for all agents (including KQ CTOs and ATOs) in Malawi shall be withdrawn until further notice,” reads part of the statement.

The airline has since advised affected travellers to buy tickets online where they will be required to make payments using either credit or debit card.

The airline has assured its customers that it is working to find a solution.

Ethiopian Airlines has also suspended its ticketing services in Malawi over the forex crisis.

Malawi has been facing a forex crisis for months and Government reportedly opened the tobacco market early in order to boost its forex reserves but the problem seems to persist.