Form 4 student commits suicide in Thyolo

An 18-year-old girl identified as Dorica Kagwa who was in Form Four at Thekerani Secondary School in Thyolo District has hanged herself to the roof of a house she was renting as a self-boarder.

Thyolo Police Station deputy Public Relations Officer sergeant Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed to Malawi24 and said that the incident happened on Tuesday.

She said the deceased’s uncle Davis Nandule told police that his niece died by hanging herself in a house she was living together with her friend.

“The facts are that the deceased was staying with her friend Fainess Martias who is in Form one. And during that day around 07:00 hours, Martias went to school.

“As she came back from school, she found her friend hanging to the roof of the house,” said Kashoti.

Later, the matter was reported to Thekerani Police Unit and the officers rushed to the scene together with a medical officer from Thekerani Health Centre who confirmed the death.

Postmortem indicated that the death was due to suffocation.

Kagwa did not leave a suicide note but police say no foul play is suspected.

Kagwa came from Masanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District.