Devotion: There is victory in your prayer

Exodus 17:11-12 “As long as Moses held up his hands, the Israelites were winning, but whenever he lowered his hands, the Amalekites were winning. When Moses’ hands grew tired, they took a stone and put it under him and he sat on it. Aaron and Hur held his hands up one on one side, one on the other — so that his hands remained steady till sunset.”

Every time Moses was lifting up his hands, the Israelites were winning, but whenever he lowered his hands, the Amalekites were winning. The whole battle was won through the raising of the hands. It came to pass that Moses was even tired and we thank God that there were people that offered to help him support his hands until they had a complete victory.

In the New Testament the Spirit of God shed more light on the power of raising hands.

1 Timothy 2:8 “I want men everywhere to lift up holy hands in prayer, without anger or disputing.”

So now the raising hands is a sign of victory in prayer. As a believer, ensure that you don’t relax in your prayer life. That is why it is important to pray on your own and also have some people who can support you in prayer. Belong to some prayer group where two or three or more of you can pray and if one is tired the others can support them. Corporate prayer is very important.

Matthew 18:19-20 “Again, I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything you ask for, it will be done for you by my Father in heaven. For where two or three come together in my name, there am I with them.”

The Bible tells us that Daniel used to pray on his own, but sometimes he would also mobilise a team of friends for prayers. No wonder he was victorious in the foreign land.

Daniel 2:17-19 “Then Daniel returned to his house and explained the matter to his friends Hananiah, Mishael and Azariah. He urged them to plead for mercy from the God of heaven concerning this mystery, so that he and his friends might not be executed with the rest of the wise men of Babylon. During the night the mystery was revealed to Daniel in a vision. Then Daniel praised the God of heaven”

Additional Scripture: Hebrews 12:12 “Wherefore lift up the hands which hang down, and the feeble knees”

PRAYER

Thank you, Father, for giving me the opportunity that I can access your throne and pray and get the desired results. Everyday my prayer life is getting better and better and I will never allow to relax in my prayer life. In Jesus Name. Amen