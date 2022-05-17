Zomba Press Club cleans up Zomba Mental Hospital

Members of Zomba Press Club in the company of Zomba Central parliamentarian, Bester Awali, and Zomba Malosa parliamentarian, Grace Kwelepeta teamed up to clean Zomba Mental Hospital on Monday.

Zomba Mental Hospital Public Relations Officer, Harry Kawiya, commended the Zomba Press Club for cleaning the hospital by sweeping the hospital premises and moping up some of the corridors.

He said this demonstrated the Zomba Press Club’s commitment to care for mental health facility, adding that the reporters chose to do the cleaning other than writing negative stories about the hospital.

Kawiya also thanked Awali and Kwelepeta for being part of the cleaning team.

He appealed to members of Zomba Press Club to report more about mental health, saying this will help to raise awareness about mental health.

“Let me take the opportunity to ask you to report more in order to raise awareness on mental health so that people should also be aware of this referral facility,” he added.

Zomba Press Club Public Relations Officer, Mbanandi Mahala commended fellow club members for the cleaning and moping up exercise saying the Zomba Press Club should bear it in mind that May is a month commemorating Metal Health.

“I am sure the media will concentrate on reporting on mental health this month of May so that people across the country should be aware of what mental health is all about,” Mahala added.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa also hailed the Zomba Press Club for the gesture and she appealed to other members of the society to emulate the gesture displayed by the Zomba based reporters.

Zomba Mental Hospital is the largest referral hospital in the country.