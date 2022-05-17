Anti-Chizuma grouping to conduct vigils at Parliament Building tomorrow

A grouping called Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa za Dziko la Malawi (concerned citizens) says it will conduct vigils at Parliament Building in Lilongwe tomorrow to push for the removal of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma over her leaked audio.

The statement has been made during a press briefing which the grouping conducted in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Chairperson of the grouping Redson Munlo told journalists that they will be conducting the vigils until the current ACB Director is fired for violating her oath of office, and a new Director General of the bureau is appointed.

Munlo added that they believe that Chizuma’s integrity was compromised when she allegedly broke the oath of her office through her discussion of the Bureau’s affairs with outsiders.

Last week, the grouping also conducted protests demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to fire in seven days.

“Following the expiry of the seven days on Monday, 16 May, 2022, and seeing that we have not received any communication regarding our demands, Mbadwa Zokhudzidwa now informs the general public that vigils at the Malawi Parliament premises in Lilongwe start tomorrow.

“The violation of the oath by the ACB Director General is a very serious offence and has put the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s work into dispute and risks compromising corruption investigations,” Munlo said.

He went on to say that they also believe that the audio necessitates Chizuma’s dismissal or voluntary resignation so as to allow smooth and unbiased investigations into the criminal nature of her action.

He then said that if their concerns are not answered, they will seal the ACB Director General’s office and hand over the keys to the court.

According to Munlo, they have already informed the police and the district council about the vigil.