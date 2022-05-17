11-year-old girl dies in road accident in Ntchisi

An 11-year-old girl has died in Ntchisi after she was hit by a speeding motor vehicle.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station, Yohane Tasowana, told Malawi24 that the accident occurred on 16 May, 2022 at Kanyamula Village along Ntchisi – Mponela road.

It involved a motor vehicle Toyota Sienta registration number BU 1184, driven by Akim Nala.

Sergeant Tasowana said that the deceased has been identified as Soflet Nelson from Ziyenela village, Traditional Authority Kalumo in the district.

According to Tasowana, the driver was driving in the direction of Mponela towards Ntchisi with four passengers on board.

Upon reaching at Kanyamula Village, he hit the young female pedestrian who was crossing the road.

She was rushed to Ntchisi District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver and the other passengers escaped unhurt while the motor vehicle had its fender dislocated, bumper and bonnet depressed.

Meanwhile, the driver has been arrested and he will appear before court soon to answer a charge of causing death by reckless driving.

Police in the district are reminding motorists to observe speed limits so as to avoid getting involved in road accidents.