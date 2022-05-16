Man arrested for illegal possession of Malaria testing kits

Police in Nkhata Bay District are keeping in custody 32-year-old Charles Mwamphashi for allegedly being found in possession of Malaria testing kits.

Mwamphashi was arrested on May 15, 2022 at Sanga Trading Centre by police officers who were on traffic check.

He was found with 78 cartons of Malaria testing kits, each containing 25 pieces that he failed to account for.

He was travelling in a Toyota Sienta registration number KK 7546 from Dwangwa heading Nkhata Bay direction.

Mwamphashi is being investigated further for more information on how he obtained the items.

He hails from Mkombanyama Village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambya in Chitipa