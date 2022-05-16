DPP can win without campaign — Msaka

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka has said the blue camp can get back into power without campaigning.

Speaking during the party’s rally at Balaka Primary School, Msaka spoke highly about the blue camp’s might.

“We can win an election without campaigning. Those in power are campaigning for us without knowing,” he said

The former chief secretary to the government and cabinet added that failure by the current government to address economic woes, signals victory for DPP in the next elections.

Other party officials who attended the rally also expressed confidence about regaining the country’s administration. They also reminded Malawians about development projects which came to life when they were in power.

Some of the party’s top officials who attended the rally are Charles Mchacha, Everton Chimulirenji and Dalitso Kabambe.

The political organisation is yet to announce its torch bearer in the next elections, in 2025. The ruling Tonse Alliance has also not revealed the one who will lead despite some members of the Malawi Congress endorsing President Lazarus Chakwera.