Zomba Diocese Health Service Commission builds accountants’ finance management capacity

Zomba Diocesan Health Service Commission held a one-week finance management training with focus on Quick Book for accountants in the diocese’s health facilities in order to build their capacity on financial matters.

Diocesan Health Service Coordinator, Sister, Priscilla Tembo urged the accountants to make use of knowledge and skills gained during the one-week training which was held at Thondwe Pastoral Center in Zomba where sisters in charge of health facilities were also oriented on the finance management.

Sister Tembo added that the Diocesan Health Service Commission organised the finance management training after commission observed lack of standardised finance management in most of the health facilities under Zomba Diocese.

She further observed that most of the finance personnel in the diocese’s health facilities used financial systems which she said had shortfalls during auditing.

“We decided to build additional capacity of the accountants so that they should know modern ways of managing finances,” the Health Service Coordinator added.

She also called on Sisters in Charge of the diocese’s health facilities to monitor the accountants in their respective duty stations to ensure prudent finance management.

Sister Tembo added that the Diocesan Health Service Commission felt the need to include sisters in charge in the week long training workshop so that they should get familiar with what the accountants had learnt.

“We thought of including the Sisters in Charge of health facilities so that they should get familiar with the Quick Book the accountants have learnt” she said’ adding that this will allow the sisters in charge to effectively monitor the system. Sister Tembo said.

One of the trained accountants who is based at Mayaka Health Center, Patrick Jackson Lamiyele said the training on Quick Book was helpful.

“This training is ideal and relevant to us because it will improve the way we manage finances,” he said while acknowledging usefulness of the Quick Book.

He therefore anticipated that orientation of Quick Book will improve finance management that will in turn help the health commission to construct infrastructures such as operating theatres in its facilities.

The Zomba Diocese Health Service Commission presented certificate of attendance to the participants at the end of the financial management training at the Thondwe Pastoral Center.

The Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic has seven health facilities namely; Pirimiti Community Hospital, Mayaka, Matiya, Sitima, Magomero, Chaone and Chipini Health Centers.

The one-week orientation took place at Thondwe Pastoral Center in Zomba