Man jailed 12 years for raping, impregnating biological daughter

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting at Mangochi has sentenced Paulo Samson Makondesa, 35, to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old biological daughter.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed the conviction of Samson Makondetsa.

Sichali told Malawi24 that the convict committed the offence between the months of February and April 2021 at Chapasi Village, Monkey Bay area in the district.

The PRO further said that court heard through the state Prosecutor Sub Inspector John Pwitika that the convict was once married and has four children of which three are girls and one is a boy. Due to other misunderstandings, he divorced his wife leaving responsibility of taking care of children in the hands of the woman alone.

Sichali said that due to economic hardships the female headed household faced, the child opted to go and live with her father for better life.

Whilst at her father’s home, the father took advantage to sexually abuse her on two occasions in the months of February and April 2021. This happened at night while she was asleep in her bedroom.

The victim was very unhappy with the uncalled behaviors of her father and decided to go back to her mother’s home.

After her return, her mother noticed some changes on her daughter which forced her to ask and upon being quizzed, the victim revealed the ordeal.

Later, the mother took her to Koche Community Hospital whereupon medical examination, it was revealed that the victim was almost 8 months pregnant.

This angered the mother who later reported the case to Monkey Bay Police Station and the suspect was arrested.

In court, Paulo pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement which is contrary to section 138(1) of the Penal Code. This prompted the state to parade four witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubts.

In his submission, prosecutor Pwitika pleaded with the court to give stiffer punishment citing that cases of defilement are rampant in the area and are serious in nature.

In mitigation, Paulo pleaded for leniency saying he is the bread winner.

Passing verdict, Magistrate Roy Kakutu concurred with the state’s submissions and slapped the convict with 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Makondesa hails from Kabaya Village, Traddition Authority Changata in Thyolo District.