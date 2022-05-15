Bafumu Bane: Namadingo marries

We are still together!

Malawi Music heavyweight Patience Namadingo has released his second 2022 song, Bafumu Bane. The song features his longtime sweetheart Rehanna Rice in its video.

Namadingo and Rehanna Mpunga engaged in May 2019.

However, some people have been throwing shade with allegations that the couple had separated.

Namadingo decided to serve the naysayers Bafumu Bane, Tumbuka for my husband, by featuring Miss Rice.

“A million blessings your way Rehanna Rice for making a special appearance in the Bafumu Bane Official Video. Despite the fact that you are an extremely private life person who stays away from the eyes of the public.

“You sacrificed and accepted to star in this video… For this I say blessings your way”, said Namadingo on Facebook.

Bafumu Bane is the artist’s follow up to Sugar released on 7 May. It joins a sea of new releases from other artists such as Onesimus and Eli Njuchi. The latter’s Gu gu gu has been a king of the airwaves.