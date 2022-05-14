Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe accuses Mtima Gondwe of sponsoring violence

New Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of Rumphi has accused his predecessor, Mtima Gondwe, of sponsoring violence which includes the stoning of Deputy Minister of Health, Enock Phale’s fleet of vehicles on Thursday at Bolero in the district.

Speaking on Friday during a press briefing at Rumphi District Council Chamber, the Paramount Chief, who was accompanied by some chiefs, apologised to Phale for the incident saying the violence is denying people in the area access to development including quality medical care.

He further said he ascended to the throne in accordance to the dictates of the Chikulamayembe Chieftaincy only that Mtima Gondwe is hell-bent hence causing chaos in the area.

Asked what he was doing to unite the warring factions, Group Village Head Chikalamba Gondwe, who is also the spokesperson for

Chikulamayembe claimed that the Mtima camp refused negotiations on ways of ending misunderstanding between the two camps.

Hunga Gondwe who is the spokesperson for Mtima Gondwe, condemned the attacks on the Deputy Minister and distanced Mtima Gondwe from sponsoring the violence.

Phale was attacked as he was visiting health facilities in the district and on Friday some houses were torched by unknown assailants suspected to be Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe’s loyalists.

According to Rumphi Police report, the victims of the violence were suspected to be Mtima Gondwe’s loyalists.

By Manasse Nyirenda