Devotion: Your faith determines your life

Habakkuk 2 : 4…” but the righteous will live by his faith.”

The level of operation in Christianity is dependent on your faith. As your faith increases, so is the quality of your life. Those with little faith live at the lower levels and those with great faith live at higher levels because little faith cannot get same results as greater faith.

Now faith comes by hearing and hearing the word of Yahweh(Rom10:17). Which means your level of operation is dependent on the Word in you. Have quality time Meditating on the Word of God. As you study and meditate the Word, you will increase your FAITH that will catapult you to greater quality of your Christian walk. Never spend a day without studying the Word because as a righteous person you live according to faith which comes by the Word.

This is the reason why Jesus said in Matthew 4: 4 ” Jesus answered, “It is written: ‘Man does not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of God.'”

When one was healed, Jesus tells us that it was their Faith that was at work.

Mathew 9:22 “But Jesus, turning around and seeing her, said, “Daughter, cheer up. Your faith has made you well.” And the woman was made well from that hour.”

In the same way, use your Faith through the Word of God to bring physical or emotional health.

PRAYER

Dear Father because of your Word. My life is moving from glory to glory because of the faith of Your Word. I am a success now and always through the power of the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again now +265888326247