The Chikulamayembe saga rages on

Youths at Bolero in Rumphi have damaged houses, crops and other property as the dispute over the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy rages on.

Six houses and tobacco which have been destroyed are those belonging to people connected to the Chikulamayembe royal family.

Reports indicate that there were clashes between youths from the Chikulamayembe camp and those from the camp of Mtima Gondwe who claims to be the rightful heir to the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy.

A video shared on social media show police firing teargas at youths who closed a road and were pelting stones at the police. Some officers could be heard saying that the youth have been funded to carry out acts of violence.

In 2019, Mtima Gondwe was installed as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe after the death of his father.

However, his cousin Bongololo Gondwe took the matter to court saying he was the right person to become Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe.

The High Court agreed with him and despite protests from the Mtima Gondwe camp, Bongololo was installed as chief by President Lazarus Chakwera last month.

Yesterday, the convoy of a deputy minister was also pelted with stones in Rumphi.