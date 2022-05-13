Egyptian national arrested for damaging Malawi Kwacha notes

Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody an Egyptian businessman, Mustapha Salim aged 27, for tearing Malawi Kwacha notes into pieces.

Salim allegedly destroyed Malawian bank notes amounting to K10,000 after his driver was ordered to pay a fine at a traffic checkpoint.

According to Mzimba Police Spokesperson Peter Botha, Salim operates his business in Mzuzu.

Yesterday at around 1PM, he was with his driver and they were stopped at a traffic check at Chikangawa along the Mzuzu – Kasungu M1 road.

Police noted that the two were using a passenger vehicle to carry goods and the police ordered the driver to pay a spot fine MK20,000 for contravening Road Services Permit.

“Then, Mustapha produced Ten Thousand Kwacha (MK10,000.00), which was inadequate for the fine. Out of anger, Salim tore the notes into 55 pieces. The money was in K2000 kwacha notes totaling to K8000 and the remainder were K1000 notes,” said Botha.

Salim is likely to answer the offence of destroying Malawian currency which contravenes section 54 (2)(C) of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.