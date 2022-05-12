Three arrested in Kasungu for human trafficking

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody 43-year-old Florence Mhura and two others for allegedly trafficking twenty people to Mzimba where the victims worked as tenants.

Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Station Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho said that Mhura was arrested on Wednesday at Chisazima roadblock around 17:00 hours when she was travelling on a Toyota Hiace registration number CP 5260 with 20 passengers on board.

Kachikho added that when she was asked about the passengers, she failed to explain.

One of the passengers revealed that they were tenants from Mzimba heading to Dedza.

“Mhura was arrested for trafficking in persons and together with the passengers she was taken to Kasungu Police for questioning,” he explained.

Kachikho went on to say that it was at the station where the passengers revealed that they were being taken to their homes after being paid K20,000 each for working during the past growing season.

He said two men working as guards at Luviri Estate identified as Luke Ngoma, 28, and Robert Banda, 36, were also arrested in connection to the offence.

Mhura will appear before court soon to answer the charge of trafficking in persons contrary to section 14 of Trafficking in Persons Act number 3 of 2015.

The two guards will answer the charge of aiding to commit an offence of trafficking in persons contrary to section 21 (1) part C of the same Act.

Mhura hails from Mabuchi Village, Traditional Authority M’mbelwa in Mzimba District.