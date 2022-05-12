Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa to open DW Global Media Forum 2022

Philippine journalist and winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Maria Ressa is set to open DW’s Global Media Forum (GMF) in Bonn, Germany on June 20 with the keynote speech, “What are you willing to sacrifice for the truth?”

Under the motto “Shaping tomorrow, now,” journalists, media professionals, politicians and scientists will meet for two days at the hybrid event held at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB).

Hundreds of media professionals, politicians, tech experts and activists from across the globe will once again convene in the former German Bundestag in Bonn to debate pressing media issues. Topics on the agenda include panels and workshops on press freedom, war reporting, constructive journalism and social resilience.

Among the guests are German Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth and her G7 counterparts, Taiwanese Digital Minister Audrey Tang, Ulrik Haagerup, founder and CEO of the Constructive Institute in Aarhus/Denmark, Gerrit Rabenstein, head of DACH News Partnerships Google, Brazilian investigative journalist Patricia Toledo de Campos Mello, Russian opposition politician and digital expert Leonid Volkov, Ukrainian journalist Angelina Kariakina, Minister President of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) Hendrik Wüst, and Jodie Ginsberg, president of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

For the expected 1,200 participants, workshops will also be held by numerous DW partners, including media companies and universities from NRW. This year, the heads of Germany’s journalism schools have chosen the Global Media Forum (GMF) for their annual meeting.

For the virtual audience, the GMF offers exclusive online sessions by renowned experts who share their knowledge on topics such as censorship detection, fact-checking and storytelling. For this purpose, DW has collaborated with intermediary organizations such as the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and the Goethe Institute, as well as international institutions such as the Nas Academy or Teyit from Turkey.

Verica Spasovska, DW Head of Events: “With this year’s hybrid event format, we have created a forum that brings people together in person while allowing the global community to participate virtually.”

Another highlight will be the award ceremony for this year’s DW Freedom of Speech Award presented to Ukrainian journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka.

At the @GMF start-up competition, entrepreneurial minds present their business ideas to an international audience. The concepts focus on new technologies to promote resilient journalism and a stable civil society in times of rapid change.

For the first time, the ARD and ZDF Media Academy’s “Women and Media Technology Award” will also be presented as part of the GMF. This award honors successful female graduates from German, Austrian and Swiss universities in the fields of technology and engineering, media studies and other subjects related to media technology.