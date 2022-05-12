Immigration arrests two foreign nationals for illegal stay

A Ugandan man and a Nigerian national are on the verge of being deported, after they were nabbed by the Central Region Immigration authorities in Lilongwe for overstaying.

According to Inspector Pasqually Zulu who is the public relations officer for the Central Region Immigration Office, the two have been identified as David Chimalukwe aged 28, a Nigerian national and Ibrahim Katongole aged 27, a Ugandan national.

Inspector Zulu told this publication that the dual were arrested in Lilongwe by permit compliance and enforcement team who conducted passport inspection excise earlier this week.

He said after the two foreign nationals were interrogated by inspection team, it was proved that their days of staying in Malawi, had expired.

The dual were later taken to Lilongwe Magistrate Court for contravening section 21 (1) of the Immigration act Cap 15:03 of laws of Malawi.

The Court ruled that Chimalukwe should pay a K25,000 fine and recommended for his immediate deportation, while Kitongole his verdict is on the 15th May, 2022 at the same court.

Meanwhile, the two are both under Immigration custody at Maula Prison in Lilongwe pending their deportation and verdict respectively.

Following the development, Inspector Zulu has reminded all foreign nationals residing in Malawi to visit any nearest Immigration office in case of doubt of their residential status, saying failure to comply, there will be serious consequences which include deportation.