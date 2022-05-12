Chief Mphita commends Mkandawire for drilling borehole

Chief Mphita of Traditional Authority Mpherembe in Mzimba has commended Deputy Minister of Defence Harry Mkandawire for drilling a borehole in the area of Monolo which he said will enable people have access to clean water.

The chief said that members of the community have been using unclean water drawn from swampy places where animals also drink which has been causing a lot of illnesses amongst his people.

He added the borehole will mean improved health life for his people and entire community in Manolo area.

“I am very excited and thankful for this initiative. I know people may think that it is ordinary to receive a donation of a borehole but this means a lot to me and my people. I have seen members of this community using unclean water because we had nowhere to go but today we have been remembered. all I can say is thank you honorable for this. You can see the excitement of my people too,” he explained.

Headmaster of Karanga Primary School, Arthur Gondwe said that the learners and staff members found it difficult to access clean water since all boreholes in the area were out of service as such the borehole is lifesaving.

In his remarks, Mkandawire said that when he learnt that the area had no single functioning borehole and that the community shared the water source with animals in a nearby swamp, he was moved to help them.

He added that he took an initiative of soliciting funds to provide the community with clean drinkable water.

“Today, I am glad to hand over this clean source of drinkable water- a borehole to the community surrounding Karanga Primary School with the help of people of good will. I assured them of continuous various development projects in the area and beyond because the President of this country, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is keen to improve the livelihood of every Malawian. And the provision of clean drinkable water is the priority since water is life.

“I also encouraged people to give Chakwera all the support he needs as the President in order to effectively change this nation to the betterment of its citizens,” he explained.

12 villages in Manolo area are going to benefit from 12 the borehole.