Zomba Prisoner excretes two cellphones

Malawi Prison Service says the prisoner who was found with two cellphones in his body inserted the gadgets through his anus.

The prisoner has since excreted the phones.

“He inserted the phones through the anus and was noticed by some prison warders due to the way he was moving,” National Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shawa said.

Shawa added that the prisoner failed to excrete the cellphones and was taken to Zomba Central Hospital where he excreted them.

The prisoner is currently being treated for other infections at Zomba Central Hospital.

Meanwhile, authorities have interrogated a prison warder who escorted the prisoner outside the cells at Zomba Central Prison earlier in the day.