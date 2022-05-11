Woman steals friend’s baby in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi district are hunting for a 22-year-old woman identified as Lucia Saidi who allegedly fled with her friend’s one-month-old baby boy on Sunday.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said Saidi and the mother Laina Wisiki, 34, were once neighbours at Chimwala area until the suspect moved to Mangochi boma.

Daudi added that on the morning of May 9, 2022 the suspect visited the victim after she heard that her friend has a newly-born baby.

“She found her friend occupied with house chores while carrying the baby at her back. Eventually, she asked to babysit the toddler,” Daudi explained.

Daudi went on to say that the suspect vanished with the baby which prompted the mother and members of the community to search for her but it proved futile.

The incident was reported at Chimwala Police Unit who are hunting for the suspect.

Once found, Lucia will be charged with child stealing which contravenes section 167 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to members of the public who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to either notify them or report at any nearest police formation.

Lucia hails from Chilanga Village Traditional Authority Makanjira in Mangochi.