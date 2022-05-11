Malawi Police officers cheer up flood victims in Chikwawa

In a bid to ease challenges faced by flood victims in the camps, Malawi Police Women Network on Tuesday donated assorted food items and clothes worth K1.7 million to 110 elderly people staying at Kanseche camp in Traditional Authority Maseya in the East Bank.

The grouping which was led by Chikondi Chingadza, Commissioner of Police responsible for South East Region, donated the items with funds contributed by the female law enforcers themselves.

Each beneficiary received 10kgs of flour, 2kgs of sugar, 1kg of salt, 5 packets of tablets soap, 5 packets of Soya pieces, a water bucket and assorted clothes.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Commissioner (SER) said that the grouping thought it wise to cheer them up as a way to enhance relationship with members of the community and charity work is one of the activities by the network.

Chingadza assured the flood victims of maximum security during their stay in the camp.

She urged them to report sexual abuse cases, child marriages and gender based violence.

“I urge you all to report at any nearest police formation against all criminal activities happening at the camp,” Chingadza added.

The ward councillor for the area Gerald Bede appealed to beneficiaries not to sell the donated items. He also called on women from various professions to emulate what female law enforcers have done.

Receiving the donation on behalf of beneficiaries, the camp commander Stenala Jimu commended MPS female officers for the aid and described it as timely.

He further said that the flood victims are in need of more resources and the grouping has really shot them in the arm, proving the existence of the cordial relationship between police and members of the community.

Kanseche is one of the six camps where its beneficiaries have been advised not to relocate to their lands.

To spice up the occasion, the network made a special recognition and also donated baby materials to Linda Ofesi, 18, who gave birth to a bouncing baby boy while in Mtuluswa tree during the floods.