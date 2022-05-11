Broken English takes Tannah to America

Broken english has paid it all for comedian Tannah Harawa to go and attend The Mandela Washington Fellowship in America next month.

Harawa commonly known by his stage name, Mr Broken English, is slated to leave Malawi early June this year to attend the Mandela Washington Fellowship which is scheduled to take place mid June in Washington DC, America.

In an interview with Malawi24, the Lilongwe based comedian who was over the moon, said he was selected to attend the U.S government funded fellowship, after making an application and undergoing interviews.

Harawa who is best at making one laugh for his selection of broken oral and written English, says he is very optimistic about the outcomes of the fellowship and added that the event will open more opportunities for both him as an individual and Malawi as a country.

“This Mandela Washington Fellowship will open more doors for me and it will help me as a comedian to learn a lot from my fellows from different countries. In US I will be able to connect with other influential young people which I think will open doors and opportunities for me and other Malawian comedians,” explained Harawa.

The comedian has since encouraged Malawian youths to work very hard in their areas of expertise, saying one may fail to proceed with education but talent can take one to places.

In his own tone, Mr Broken English further said; “Am a very excitment to going to the United Stays of America and am can’t weight to became a citizenship of the cow ntile. Am going to climb a yellow plane,”

The distinguished comic, migrated from poetry to comedy in 2016 and he became talk of public events since 2017 and organisers are not risking ignoring his presence considering his capability of spicing up events.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the U.S. Government’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and participants are selected every year after successfully going through an application process.