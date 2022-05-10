Cases of law enforcers implicated in human trafficking worry CSOs

Global Hope Mobilization (Glohomo) has decried the increased number of law enforcement officers being implicated in trafficking in persons cases across the country.

Glohomo Executive Director Caleb Thole made the remarks during an orientation meeting on trafficking in persons for Civil Society Organizations in Mzuzu over the weekend.

Thole cited a recent case in Karonga where Police arrested a Malawi Defence Force soldier at Chilumba and an Immigration officer at Karonga for allegedly assisting Ethiopians to enter the country illegally.

He added that he described recent remarks by President Lazarus Chakwera on trafficking in persons as reassuring knowing no one will be shielded if they break the law.

“The remarks made by President Chakwera and Paramount Kyungu were timely as they show political will amongst the leadership to end Trafficking in Person. It is actually very discouraging that those given powers to protect victims are also some of the perpetrators,” said Thole.

On her part, Foundation for Children Rights Executive Director whose organization is implementing a counter trafficking in persons project in Karonga and Mzimba districts said so far their activities on the ground are bearing fruits with local communities vigilant and reporting suspected trafficking cases.

“When you look at the recent case and arrest of an MDF and Immigration officers, it was the community members themselves that tipped the police. This clearly shows sensitization on trafficking in persons at local level works,” she said.

According to Northern Region Police Spokesman, those arrested were Brown Juma Banda from Chilumba Barracks and Daiton Msukwa from Karonga immigration office as well as a civilian identified as Kunje China.