Woman jailed for tricking partner to fall pregnant

A woman has been jailed for sexual assault in the German city of Bielefeld for poking holes on a set of condoms with the aim of falling pregnant to trick a man to marry her.

The woman, aged 39, was in a friends-with-benefits relationship with a 42-year-old man. She damaged his condoms as she desperately wanted to use the pregnancy to trick him into marriage.

The judge presiding over the case said the case has made legal history because the crime known legally known as stealthing had been committed by a woman. Stealthing usually involves a man secretly removing a condom during sex.

Her efforts to fall pregnant were unsuccessful. This was despite the man using the condoms she had poked holes through.

She then pretended to have fallen pregnant and revealed to him that she had poked holes on condoms he had used.

He sued her.

Prosecutors charged her of sexual assault.

Judge Astrid Salewski ruled that “the condoms were rendered unusable without the man’s knowledge or his consent”, adding that “no means no here as well”.