Burundian jailed 14 years for sexual abuse in Dowa

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Thursday sentenced 22-year-old Burundian national, Vyimana Koraugustin, to 14 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing and impregnating his employer’s 14-year-old daughter.

The court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga heard that the convict in the month of June 2021 at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District sexually abused the victim whereby he impregnated her in the process.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga further narrated in court that the convict was employed by the victim’s mother as a housekeeper and in the process, he started engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim whenever the victim’s mother went out for other errands.

As time went on, the victim fell sick and she was taken to Dzaleka Health Centre where upon examination, it was discovered that she is pregnant.

Upon being questioned, she mentioned the convict to be the one responsible for the pregnant.

The matter was later reported to police and investigations were carried leading to the arrest of the convict.

Appearing before court, the convict pleaded not guilty to a charge of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code. This prompted the state to parade three witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and he was convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, the convict asked the court to consider not sending him to prison so that he should be taking care of the baby who has just been born.

However, in her submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga told the court that the convict deserved a custodial sentence, taking into account the serious of the offence and how it occurred that he defiled and impregnated his employer’s daughter.

Presiding over the case, First Grade Magistrate Robert Botha quashed the mitigation factors and concurred with the state’s submission hence sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Vyimana Koraugustin comes from Makhaba Province in Burundi.