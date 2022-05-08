Bingu National Stadium given temporary approval to host international matches

Confederations of African Football (CAF) has temporarily certified Bingu National Stadium fit to host FIFA/CAF sanctioned matches ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers games which kicks off this month end.

This follows an inspection of the facility by CAF Inspector Ivan Lengwe on Thursday last week.

Following the inspection, CAF has temporarily approved the venue to host match day One between Malawi and Ethiopia but has recommended areas to be approved to ensure that it is permanently approved by Africa’s football governing body.

“Please note that the approved stadium will be set as the venue to host the Group D match between Malawi and Ethiopia related to the group stage qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Match Dat 1.

“CAF has also directed areas to be approved to ensure that the stadium is permanently approved in the future for CAF Competitions,” reads the statement signed by CAF Developmental Director Raul Chipendo.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda has welcomed the development.

“We have come a long way to achieve this and we must thank the Malawi government and the FAM leadership for the effort and resources that has enabled us get this status.

“It was important to have the pitch certified for international matches so that the Flames play home matches in Malawi to manage costs and allow Malawians to support their beloved Flames at their backyard.

“We will not relax but go back on the ground to work on all the shortfalls so that we should get a permanent approval,” he said through a statement released by the country’s soccer governing body on Sunday.

Among others, CAF has indicated that there is need to continue maintenance and preservation of the field.

Another critical area is the electronic system.

“The Stadium must be equipped with modern electronic access and automated counting system delivering real time spectators’ attendance per sector and data analysis to the VOC and preventing the use of counterfeit tickets and overcrowding. Modern turnstiles with automatic counting apparatus need to be installed,” the statement says.

Other areas to be worked on include substitutes benches, dressing room lockers media related areas and sanitary facilities for spectators.