19-year-old man commits suicide in Blantyre

A 19-year-old man identified as Halord Stefano has committed suicide by hanging at Mdala village in the area of Traditional Authority Machinjiri in the District.

Sub-Inspector Peter Mchiza, Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police Station, said police were told by Dinala Makawa that Stefano had been complaining about feeling some signs of Malaria for some time.

On May 4, 2022, Makawa decided to cheer him at his house and found him hanging to the roof.

Makawa untied Stefano and rushed with him to Mlambe Mission Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Reasons for his decision to take his own life are not yet known.

Police in Blantyre have since expressed concern over the suicide cases being registered at the Station.

Police say the general public to remember sharing their grievances with others than taking own life.

Since January this year, this is the 4th case of suicide to be registered within Blantyre Policing area alone.

Halord Stefano, 19, was from Mdala Village in the area Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre District.