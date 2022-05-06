Old Mutual Malawi awards 2021/22 Mathematics Olympiad finalists

Old Mutual Malawi has awarded finalists in the countrywide Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad conducted in partnership with Mzuzu University Mathematics Department at Mzuzu University (MZUNI) main campus in Luwinga, Mzuzu.

The Olympiad which is Old Mutual’s flagship sponsorship had over 100 secondary schools with 300 students battling for various positions in the only Math competition in the country.

Old Mutual pumped in a total of MK27.3 million for the competition which lived to its value.

Speaking earlier before prize presentation, Old Mutual Pension Services Company General Manager Tawonga Manda said The Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is the convergence of promising young participants who come face-to-face with equally great mathematicians to get challenged and motivated to conquer mathematics as an enjoyable and applicable subject.

According to Manda, Old Mutual’s sponsorship to the Maths Olympiad is one of its ways of investing in the youth and it resonates with the company’s core responsible business pillars which speaks to empowering communities through skills development.

“We take pride in grooming and investing in these minds, talents, and skills of young mathematics students. Evidence is there that this journey has produced great mathematical minds whom many have become remarkably influential individuals in our businesses, country, and the world at large” he said.

Manda also pledged Old Mutual’s continued commitment to sponsoring the Mathematics Olympiad saying as a responsible business partnering with MZUNI in this initiative is the right thing to do.’

“We want to help significantly by contributing to make Malawi achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) particularly goal number 4 which aims at ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy 3 whose clear goal on education is to Improve quality and relevant education and skills for all,” he said.

On the other hand, the Mzuni Vice Chancellor, Professor John Kalenga Saka commended Old Mutual Malawi for the sponsorship saying Mathematics Olympiads have proven to be a sure way of encouraging students to take their mathematics and science education seriously.

“The majority of students participating in Olympiads do so at a time they have important career choices to make. Their choices may be influenced by their participation in the Olympiad. Studies have also shown that participants in mathematics and science Olympiads have a higher probability of pursuing mathematics or science careers. The competitions also have a positive influence on students’ self-belief in mathematics,” he said.

Saka also said that it was worth noting that through studies conducted by members of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics which runs the Olympiad at the University shows there has not been significant differences in the performance of male and female students in the Olympiads, and that there have been cases where female students have dominated some Olympiads.

He further reported that the winner of the 2018 Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad, Holence Gerevazio Kachepa of Robert Blake Secondary School went on to secure a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan African Mathematics Olympiad (PAMO) in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Much as the country has not participated again afterward, the potential demonstrated by the six-member team that took part in PAMO 2019 cannot be taken for granted. Our youth are just as capable as youth from other countries” he said.

In his word, best student Mayankho Tsoka of Marist Secondary School who scooped position one was all over the moon and he encouraged other students to love Mathematics saying it is not a tough subject as others presume.

The competition saw 30 students being awarded with certificates, school bags and pocket money where the top 3 which included Chifundo Mayanika of Robert Blake on potion 3, Tamanga Umodzi White Nkhoma of St. Patricks academy on position 2 and Mayankho Nkhoma of Marist Secondary School scooping position one going away with MK200,000, MK250,000 and MK300,000 respectively plus a trophy to the top position.

Best female student went to Amanda Chikondi Masi of Kamuzu Academy. Other categories which were awarded included Top 3 schools and Top Three Teachers which went to Marist Secondary School on position 1, Kamuzu Academy and Mary mount secondary school on position 2 and 3 respectively. Best Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) went to Kafukule CDSS on position 1, Chitedze CDSS on position 2 and Lukalazi CDSS on position 3.

Old Mutual Mathematics Olympiad is a flagship mathematics competition in Malawi which has been running for 7 years since its resuscitation in 2015.