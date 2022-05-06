Man jailed 18 years for robbery

Wiseman Aiwa aged 40 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after he and his three accomplices robbed Woodpecker Castel distributor of K1.5 million cash, four computers and a vehicle loaded with assorted beverages all valued at K11. 7 million.

During the robbery, Aiwa, who was a former manager at the distributor at Six Miles in the Capital City, killed a security guard, Madalitso Likwe.

State Prosecutor Inspector Richard Kandeya told Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court that Aiwa, along with three others who are still at large, committed the crime during the night of 31 March and 1 April 2022.

Kandeya explained that after killing the watchman, Aiwa and his accomplices vanished with a two-tonner van registration number CK 7562 that was loaded with 208 crates of assorted drinks.

They also went away with K1. 5 million cash, three laptops, one desktop, CCTV monitor and other items all valued at K11.7 million.

Police detectives pursued the gang and found it stuck at Santhe Trading Centre along Kasiya Road, following a car breakdown.

The cops managed to arrest Aiwa after his accomplices immediately bolted from the scene.When he appeared in court on Friday May 6 2022, Aiwa pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery.

Prosecutor Kandeya prayed for a long prison sentence, arguing the crime Aiwa had committed was serious and well coordinated which led to the death of an innocent soul.

However, Aiwa, in between sobs, said he had been haunted by the spirit of the man he had murdered during the night of the robbery; hence he regretted hi action.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate James Mankhwazi bought into the state’s plea and slapped Aiwa with an 18-year jail term for robbery as a deterrent to others.

Aiwa comes from Ngindo Village Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe District.