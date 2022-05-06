Angry mob kills suspected thief, damages police unit

An angry mob in Chitipa has killed a man after accusing him of stealing a motorcycle.

The irate mob has also damaged houses and offices at Nthalire Police Unit.

On April 24, 2022 motorcycle rider Medson Munkhodya,18, was hired by the suspect who was going to Rumphi District through Nyika National Park.

Upon arrival at Chelinda turn-off, the suspect stopped the rider and in the process stabbed him (the rider) on the stomach before vanishing with the motorcycle.

Some people who were passing by found the rider in pains and took him to Nthalire Health Centre and informed police about the incident.

The victim was further referred to Mzuzu Central Hospital for treatment.

Police in the district in conjunction with their counterparts from Rumphi and game rangers teamed up and and arrested the suspect.

While on the way to Nthalire Police, members of community ambushed the law enforcers and took the suspect away .

Later, the same mob went to Nthalire Police Unit and damaged police offices and houses whose value is yet to be established.

On 5 May 2021, the suspect was found torched and dead.

Postmortem examination conducted by health personel from Chitipa district hospital revealed that the death was due to bleeding. .

The remains of the suspect are being kept at Chitipa district hospital mortuary pending identification by relatives.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to arrest his assailants and those who attacked the police.

Police in the district have since appealed to all motorcycle operators to refrain from doing their businesses during odd hours.

Police have further warned people in the district to avoid engaging in mob justice, saying whoever is found perpetrating the vice will be swiftly brought to justice.