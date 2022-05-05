MultiChoice introduces door-to-door selling of GOtv, DStv decoders

In an effort to increase accessibility to digital television and further provide customers with a world of choice, MultiChoice Malawi has introduced a door-to-door selling of GOtv and DStv decoders.

This is according to MultiChoice Malawi Corporate Affairs Manager, Zena Makunje who said agents in this service who will be known as Direct Sales Force (DSF), will also be assisting customers with subscription activations and education on how MyDStv and MyGOtv apps work.

She said the DSF’s who are dispersed through Malawi’s northern, central and southern region equipped with the knowledge and customer care for new and existing customers in the comfort of their own homes.

“Our ‘Sankha Wekha’ theme emphasizes our commitment to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, this initiative reiterates that commitment by bringing choice directly to our customers.

“As a contributing business citizen, MultiChoice remains dedicated to enriching lives and growing hand in hand with our communities by upskilling our agents through our Sankha Wekha kiosks and creating jobs through our DSF initiative for powerful social upliftment,” said Makunje.

She continued by saying that customers can easily identify these DSF’s through their distinct blue DStv and yellow GOtv reflective vests.

MultiChoice Malawi currently has over 152 agents and 58 accredited installers’ across the country with Sankha Wekha Kiosks both in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu cities.