MRA employee sentenced to six years in prison over K12 million theft

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s (SRM) court in Dedza has sentenced Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) employee Charles Chimwendo, 32, to six years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for stealing taxpayers’ money amounting to K12 million.

Chimwendo has been answering an offence of theft by servant under Dedza criminal case number 209 of 2022.

According to Dedza Police Deputy Spokesperson Sergeant Cassim Manda, Chimwendo who pleaded guilty to the charge, had a duplicate receipt book that he issued to unsuspecting taxpayers upon unauthorized collection of revenue.

On Monday, April 25, 2022, SRM Clemence Chamwenda convicted Chimwendo after he admitted to stealing the money. The convict claimed that he was possessed by evil spirits at the material time.

In mitigation, he asked for the Court’s leniency arguing that he is a first offender. He also explained that he is a bread winner to his family, yet has already lost his job based on this case.

However, on May 4, 2022 SRM Chamwenda quashed his mitigation factors and slapped the convict with six years IHL.

Chimwendo hails from Chimwendo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mzukuzuku in Mzimba district.