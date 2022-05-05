Kalindo demands K50 million from WhatsApp Group admin

Politician Bon Kalindo has demanded K50 million from Dollah Samson, a woman whom Kalindo accuses of creating WhatsApp Groups to attack his reputation.

Kalindo through his lawyer, Kawelo Lawyers, is demanding K50 million from the woman to be paid seven days from Wednesday, 4 May 2022.

In their letter to Samson, Kawelo Lawyers say the woman has for the past few weeks been carrying out a a smear campaign to tarnish Kalindo’s image through WhatsApp.

According to the lawyers, the woman has also been sending some of the messages directly to Kalindo, alleging that the politician is corrupt, a dishonest person, a thief and a potential murderer.

“Some of the WhatsApp groups you have created and used as a platform to attack the reputation of our client include Winiko Mbava and Citizen Voice.

“We have further been informed that you added our client to these groups and you had the courage to add him back after he exited the groups.

“Your above conduct shows that you have clear intentions to injure the reputation of our client and indeed you have caused a great damage to his reputation and standing to all right-thinking members of the society,” reads part of the letter.

Apart from the K50 million, Kalindo is also demanding an apology from the woman on the WhatsApp groups ‘Winiko Mbava’ and ‘Citizens Voice’.

He also wants the woman to close the groups within 48 hours from from Wednesday, May 4.

Kalindo, who is also a comedian known as Wiiniko, through his lawyers has threatened to drag Samson to court for defamation if all the demands are not met.

The former Member of Parliament was leader of anti-government demonstrations held last year over rise in cost of living.

He has also been demanding the firing of Anti-Corruption Bureau director Martha Chizuma.