HSA dies in road accident in Chiradzulu

A Health Surveillance Assistant (HSA) working at Chitera Health Centre in Chiradzulu has died after a motorcycle he was riding collided head on with another motorcycle at Namikate Junction.

Chiradzulu Police Station Spokesperson, Sergeant, Inoncent Moses has identified the deceased as George Tung’ande from Mkoola Village, from Traditional Authority (TA) Mpama in the district.

The acccident occurred on Tuesday when Tung’ande was riding the unregistered Lifo motorcycle coming from work heading towards Namikate junction.

Upon arrival at Namikate, he collided head on with another rider, Dekhani Jack who was coming from the opposite direction.

Moses added that due to the impact, Tung’ande sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Chitera Health Centre while the other rider was rushed to Chiradzulu District Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are appealing to all road users to always adhere to road safety measures to avoid road accident.

By Robert Maloya – Malawi News Agency